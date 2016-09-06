Mississinawa Valley seeks softball coach

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley High School is looking for a head varsity softball coach.

Varsity coaching experience is preferred but not required. Candidates must be able to complete Ohio coaching requirements and pass BCI/FBI background checks to be considered for the position.

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest, resume and references to Athletic Director Mike Griffin at 10480 Staudt Road, Union City, OH 45390 or [email protected]

Applications will be accepted until filled. No teaching openings are available at this time. Possible Para position opening for the right candidate.