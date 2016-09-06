Greenville girls tennis team defeats Eaton

EATON – The Greenville Lady Wave tennis team continued its undefeated ways as the Wave dispatched Preble County foe Eaton on Wednesday at their newly renovated courts, 5-0.

The victory improved Greenville’s mark to 8-0 overall.

The Lady Wave singles players were never challenged as freshman Natalie Milligan dispatched Quinlyn Sittlop 6-1, 6-2. Second singles had Anna Manges mangling Madison Mckinley, 6-0, 6-0. In third singles Abby Swensen continued her winning ways by caving in Allison Cave 6-0, 6 -2.

Doubles action saw Greenville’s first doubles team Molly Hunt and Larissa Schmitmeyer hunting down and netting a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Katelyn Nicholas and Tori Studebaker. Second doubles saw Casey Malott and Marabelle Lance ringing Sam Grauaglia and Addie Belz’s bells by the tune of 6-0, 6-3.

“We were concerned with Eaton as they had a 5-2 record coming in, but we were able to maneuver them around the court and took full control of the match,” Greenville coach Jim Koontz said. “It makes a difference in the quality of opponents that you play, and that was quite evident day in our winning every varsity match with ease.”

Junior varsity singles play saw Alison Baughman winning 8-1 in dominating fashion. Doubles action was in the Wave’s favor showcased by Valerie Myers and Amanda Chue with an 8-0 whitewash. Amber Hutt and Addie Haupt also blanked the Eagles 8-0 and action finished up with Chloe Graves and Katie Baughman going down 6-3.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-4.jpg