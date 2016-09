TROY – The Franklin Monroe volleyball team swept Troy Christian 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 on Saturday.

Makenzie Kreitzer led Franklin Monroe with 10 kills in the match while Emilee Morris added six and Corina Conley had four.

Emilee Morris led the Jets with 29 digs. Makenzie Kreitzer had a team-high four blocks. Kennedy Morris had 14 assists.