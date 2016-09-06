Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker leads Versailles boys golf team to championship

VERSAILLES – For the first time since 2005 the Versailles boys golf team won its home invitational as the Tigers claimed victory in Saturday’s Versailles High school Boys Golf Invitational.

Along with the team victory, Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker became the first Versailles golfer to win medalist honors at the tournament since Devin Chrisman in 2004. The Versailles senior shot an 18-hole round of 75 to win the individual championship.

As a team Versailles shot a 332 to win the tournament. Anna finished second with a 340, St. Henry was third with a 345, Minster placed fourth with a 353, Miami East was fifth with a 357, Milton-Union was sixth with a 364, Lehman Catholic finished seventh with a 366, Franklin Monroe was eighth with a 367, Russia finished ninth with a 375, National Trail placed 10th with a 378, Graham was 11th with a 382, Coldwater was 12th with a 383, Versailles 2 finished 14th with a 401, Tri-Village was 15th with a 407, Marion Local finished 16th with a 378, New Bremen was 17th with a 430, and Covington was 18th with a 436. Bradford didn’t have enough golfers to record a team score.

Along with Litten-Stonebraker’s winning round, Versailles’ Kyle Cotner finished seventh overall with a round of 82, Alex Groff shot a personal best 85, Preston Platfoot shot a 90, Isaac Ruhenkamp shot a 94, and Connor VanSkyock shot a 94.

Noah Koffer led Franklin Monroe with an 18-hole round of 85. Also for the Jets, Jeremy Bridenbaugh shot a 91, Hunter Rich shot a 95, Derek Lusher shot a 96, Luke Booher shot a 102, and Bryce Filburn shot a 111.

Alex Keiser led Versailles’ second team with a round of 93. Also for the Tigers, Kyle Dapore shot a 98, Austin Pleiman shot a 100, Will Eversole shot a 110, Alec Ahrens shot a 113, Brayden Robinson shot a 113, and Ethan Kremer shot a 119.

Gage Hileman led Tri-Village with a 94 for the 18 holes. Also for the Patriots, Luke Wheeler shot a 95, Dillon McCullough shot a 105, Derek Eyer shot a 113, and Jakob Frech shot a 118.

Alex Swabb led Bradford with a round of 80, finishing in third place overall. Also for the Railroaders, Hayden Dickerson shot a 109, and Eric Sanders shot a 188.

