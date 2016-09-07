Bradford seventh grade volleyball beats Twin Valley South

BRADFORD – The Bradford seventh grade volleyball team beat Twin Valley South on Tuesday.

The Railroaders won in two sets, 25-18, 25-17.

Abby Fike had 28 points, 16 aces one kill and one assist. Ally Wackler had 3 points, two aces and one kill. Zoe Brewer had two aces, Hayley Stocker had an ace, and Alexis Barhorst had one assist.

Bradford’s eighth grade team lost 25-11, 25-14 to Twin Valley South.

Abby Gade had 4 points and two aces. Buzz Brewer had 2 points, two kills, one ace and one assist. Maggie Manuel had one point, which was an ace, and one kill. Cassi Mead had one point and three assists. Courtney Monnin had one point, an ace, and one kill.

Bradford will travel to Tri-County North on Thursday for an eighth grade-only match beginning at 5 p.m.