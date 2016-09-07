Greenville girls golf team loses at Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK – The Greenville girls golf team lost 218-225 to Beavercreek on Tuesday at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Jada Garland led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 48. Also for the Lady Wave, Saki Nakamura shot a 58, Kylie Beam shot a 59, Kourtney Kretschmar shot a 59, Ashley Karns shot a 60, and Maddy Breig shot a 63.

Greenville fell to 5-4-1 with the loss while Beavercreek improved to 2-2-1.

Greenville’s junior varsity girls golf team beat Beavercreek 223-294 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Tori Landis led the Greenville junior varsity with a nine-hole round of 48. Also for the Lady Wave, Jessica Mortensen shot a 58, Lainey Oswalt shot a 58, Makenzi Glancy shot a 59, Aubrey Landis shot a 60, and Kelli Kretschmar shot a 62.

Greenville’s junior varsity improved to 4-0 with the win.