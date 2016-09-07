Versailles girls golf team defeats New Bremen

MINSTER – The Versailles girls golf team beat New Bremen 193-231 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Versailles’ Lauren Heitkamp and Jorja Pothast were the co-medalists as they both shot a 46 on the front nine at Arrowhead. Also for the Tigers, Lauren Durham shot a 48, Anna Groff shot a 53, Morgan Barlage shot a 54, and Taylor Martin shot a 57.

Amy Balster led New Bremen with a nine-hole round of 52. Also for the Cardinals, Caylie Hall shot a 53, Marcela Travis shot a 62, Sarah Parker shot a 64, Claire Mclurg shot a 68, and Katlyn Broerman shot a 72.