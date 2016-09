ARCANUM – The Arcanum boys golf team beat Tri-County North 183-196 in a Cross County Conference match on Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course.

Steven Vanatta led Arcanum with a nine-hole round of 40. Also for the Trojans, Carter Gray shot a 45, Cade Brubaker shot a 48, Cameron Warner shot a 50, Cameron Reed shot a 53, and Isaiah Smith shot a 65.

Arcanum will return to action on Saturday in Franklin Monroe’s Jet Invitational.