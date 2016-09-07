Mississinawa Valley boys golf team loses to Covington

PIQUA – The Mississinawa Valley boys golf team lost 200-222 to Covington in a Cross County Conference match on Tuesday at Echo Hill Golf Course.

Mason Hiestand led Mississinawa Valley with a nine-hole round of 53. Also for the Blackhawks, Jake Conner shot a 54, Ethan Dirksen shot a 57, Kyler Guillozet shot a 58, Mason Hummel shot a 61, and Matt Slyder shot a 74.

Covington’s Andrew Slusher led all golfers with a one-under-par 35. Also for the Buccaneers, Hunter Alexander shot a 51, Dylan Lucas shot a 55, Jack Shell shot a 59, Thomas Kuether shot a 70, and Derek McCool shot a 70.