ANSONIA – The Ansonia volleyball team swept Bethel 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 in a Cross County Conference match on Tuesday.

Ansonia’s Lydia Sink had 16 kills and 12 digs. Bailey Stammen had 29 assists and six aces. Aliya Barga had seven kills and seven digs. Emily Gariety had five kills and five digs. Alyssa Armock added five digs.

Ansonia, who improved its record to 8-1 with the win, will play at Tri-Village on Tuesday.