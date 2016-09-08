Franklin Monroe boys golf beats Twin Valley South

GREENVILLE – The Franklin Monroe boys golf team remained undefeated at 7-0 in league play shooting a 194 verses Twin Valley South who shot 204 at Turtle Creek Golf course Wednesday night.

Franklin Monroe’s Noah Koffer carded a 43, Hunter Rich a 49, Derek Lusher a 50, Bryce Filbrun a 52, Jeremy Bridenbaugh shot a 55 and Jacob Aslinger shot a 63 in the win.

Twin Valley South’s Nate Osborn was medalist with a 37. Also for the Panthers, Willy Bowman shot a 50, Chance Parks shot a 57, Cole Petersen shot a 59, Noelle Bright shot a 62, and Autumn Newdigate shot a 72.

Jets return to action on Saturday as they host the inaugural Jet Invitational at Turtle Creek beginning at 8:30 a.m.