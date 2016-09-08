Greenville girls tennis team sweeps Lehman Catholic

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls tennis team improved to 10-1 on the season with a 5-0 sweep of Lehman Catholic on Wednesday in Greenville.

Greenville has won 10 of its first 11 matches – its best start in seven seasons as a Greater Western Ohio Conference member – even though the Lady Wave have a young roster this year.

“It’s a surprise because we’ve got three freshmen, two sophomores and a junior in there,” Greenville girls tennis coach Jim Koontz said. “(Molly) Hunt is the only senior. I knew they could do it, but I didn’t think it would happen this fast.”

In the first singles match Greenville’s Natalie Milligan beat Sarah Gibson 6-0, 6-1 to improve to 9-2 this season. In second singles the Lady Wave’s Anna Manges swept Sara Kramsa 6-0, 6-0 and improved to 9-2. In third singles Greenville’s Abby Swensen improved to 10-a as she swept Kiera Burns 6-0, 6-0.

In first doubles Greenville’s duo of Molly Hunt and Larisa Schmitmeyer improved to 10-1 on the year by defeating Melanie Brunner and Alex Read 6-1, 6-2. In the second doubles match the pair of Addie Haupt and Marabelle Lance improved to 2-0 together with a 7-5, 6-0 victory against Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner.

“These young kids are hanging in with them,” Koontz said. “They’ve surprised me.”

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

