Mississinawa Valley volleyball team defeats National Trail

NEW PARIS – After dropping the first set, Mississinawa Valley’s volleyball team won the next three to defeat National Trail 22-25, 29-27, 25-16, 25-16 in a Cross County Conference match on Tuesday.

Shaiann Livingston had five aces and 12 assists for Mississinawa Valley. Sidnie Hunt had11 assists, seven kills and 17 digs. Kelsie Hunt had 12 kills and three blocks. MaKennna Price had three aces and 18 digs. Spencer Warren had five aces, Mikayla Stump had 17 digs, and Amanda Armstrong had four blocks.