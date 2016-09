DAYTON – Greenville beat Stivers 189-195 in a girls golf match on Wednesday at Kittyhawk Golf Center.

Playing on the par-28 Falcon Course, Jada Garland led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 41. Also for the Lady Wave, Saki Nakamura shot a 44, Kylie Beam shot a 48, Ashley Karns shot a 56, Makenzi Glancy shot a 57, and Maddy Breig shot a 59.

Greenville improved to 6-4-1 with the victory.