Greenville announces schedules changes

GREENVILLE – Greenville has announced changes to its high school tennis and freshmen football schedules.

Greenville has added a freshmen football game against Versailles at 6 p.m. Monday in Versailles.

The high school girls tennis match against Springfield on Monday has been canceled. There has been no make-up date scheduled at this time.

The high school girls tennis match against Tecumseh on Sept. 19 has been canceled. There will be no make-up date scheduled.

The high school girls tennis match against Northmont that was postponed on Aug. 24 has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28.