Versailles girls golf team defeats St. Henry

CELINA – Versailles beat St. Henry 183-193 in a Midwest Athletic Conference girls golf match on Thursday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

Versailles’ Lauren Durham was the match medalist as she shot a 183 on the front nine of the Elks. Also for the Lady Tigers, Lauren Heitkamp shot a 45, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 47, Jorja Pothast shot a 51, Morgan Barlage shot a 56, and Anna Groff shot a 62.

Alison Hemmelgarn led St. Henry with a nine-hole round of 45, Katie Clune shot a 46, Karlee Staugler shot a 48, Karina Clune shot a 54, Jessica Clune shot a 57, and Abbey Gast shot a 67.

Versailles improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the MAC with the win.