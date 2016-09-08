Bradford boys golf team loses to Covington on tiebreaker

VERSAILLES – The Bradford boys golf team lost to Covington on a tiebreaker on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Both Bradford and Covington shot a 230 in the Cross County Conference match. Covington then won on the fifth-man tiebreaker as Bradford didn’t have a fifth golfer.

Alex Swabb led Bradford with a nine-hole round of 45. Also for the Railroaders, Hayden Dickerson shot a 54, Isaiah Painter shot a 62, and Eric Sanders shot a 69.

Covington’s Andrew Slusher was the match medalist as he shot a 44 on the par-37 course. Also for the Buccs, Jack Shell shot a 60, Hunter Alexander shot a 63, Dylan Lucas shot a 63, Derek McCool shot a 68, and Garrett Warner shot a 73.