LEWISBURG – The Bradford eighth grade volleyball team lost in two sets, 25-21 and 25-15, to Tri-County North on Thursday.

Buzz Brewer had six points and four aces for Bradford. Maggie Manuel had four points, two aces and one kill. Cassi Mead had three kills and one block. Kendall Hill had three aces and one assist. Hailee Baker and Abby Gade both had two points.

Bradford’s seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams will travel to Houston on Saturday for matches beginning at 10 a.m.