Strong serving helps the Franklin Monroe volleyball team sweep National Trail

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets evened their record to 4-4 with a 3-0 win over National Trail in Cross County Conference volleyball action Thursday night.

Franklin Monroe used a strong service game to win the first two sets 25-9, 25-4.

In the second set the Jet had just three players serve for the win.

It started with four straight points served by senior Maddi Schaar. Kennedy Morris followed that up with 12 straight service points, eight of those being aces.

“Kennedy served outstanding and did a really good job for us in that second set,” FM coach Angie Filbrun said.

Freshman Chloe Peters closed out the set with six serves for the 25-4 win.

In the final set the Lady Jets relaxed and lost a little focus, and it showed in their service game.

“We really served well in the first two game but struggled in the third,” Coach Filbrun said. “We missed 10 serves all night, and eight of those came in the final set.”

The Jets would still find a way to win the final set and match by the score of 25-14, and they did it with strong play on the line.

“Our line play was strong all night,” Filbrun said. “I’m proud of the girls. They are playing super strong in the front row. Makenzie Kreitzer is just strong, strong, strong for us right now. Corina Conley as a freshman is really coming along … but it’s a full team effort. We have Emilee Morris who is turning out to be one of my better hitters. But the key for us is to make sure we keep focus on passing, setting and hitting, when we do we play so much better and I can see us improving in that area.”

Now 2-2 in the Cross County Conference it won’t get easier for the Jets as they travel to take on league power Miami East on Tuesday.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2727.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2742.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2746.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2751.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2802.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2834.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2845.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2879.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2893.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_2923.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate Franklin Monroe’s Kennedy Morris serves during a Cross County Conference volleyball match against National Trail on Thursday in Pitsburg. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Kennedy-Morris-WEB.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Kennedy Morris serves during a Cross County Conference volleyball match against National Trail on Thursday in Pitsburg. Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate