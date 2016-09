ARCANUM – The Arcanum Junior High volleyball teams traveled to West Alexandria to take on the Twin Valley South Panthers on Thursday.

Both Trojan teams kept it exciting with the seventh graders losing in three sets, 25-18, 11-25, 25-22 while the eighth graders won in three sets 21-25, 25-21, 25-23.

The Trojans will play host to Tri-County North on Monday at the Fieldhouse with games starting at 5 p.m.