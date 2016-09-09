Versailles volleyball ranked No. 12 in OHSVCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – The Versailles volleyball team is ranked No. 12 in Division III in the first Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings of the 2016 season.
Versailles received 60 points in the season’s inaugural poll. The Tigers are ranked behind Gilmour Academy, St. Henry, Coldwater, Tuscarawas Valley, Huron, Highland, Utica, Buckeye Trail, Newark Catholic, Miami East and Adena in the Division III state rankings.
Versailles is the lone Darke County team ranked in this week’s OHSVCA state poll.
A number of other teams with Darke County connections are ranked in this week’s poll. Centerville from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 12 in Division I, Tippecanoe from the GWOC is ranked No. 14 in Division II, St Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 2 in Division III, Coldwater from the MAC is ranked No. 3 in Division III, Miami East from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 10 in Division III, New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 4 in Division IV, Marion Local from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division IV, Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 11 in Division IV, and New Knoxville from the MAC is ranked No. 16 in Division IV.
For more information on the OHSVCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsvca.org.
OHSVCA state rankings
Division I
1 Ursuline Academy (20) 330
2 Mount Notre Dame (10) 294
3 St Ursula Academy (Toledo) (5) 250
4 Dublin Coffman (2) 220
5 Mason 152
6 Hilliard Davidson 133
7 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (2) 125
8 Solon 87
9 St Ursula Academy (Cincinnati) (1) 77
10 Jackson 75
10 Mentor (1) 75
12 Centerville 73
13 Notre Dame Academy (1) 68
14 St. Francis De Sales 62
15 Olentangy Liberty 55
16 St. Joseph 42
17 Avon (1) 33
18 Olmsted Falls 32
19 Lakota East 28
20 Olentangy 23
Division II
1 Bishop Hartley (4) 251
2 Lake Catholic (19) 236
3 Ottawa-Glandorf (9)217
4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4) 192
5 Bishop Fenwick (4) 180
6 Archbishop Alter 132
7 Benjamin Logan (3) 117
8 Granville 99
9 Padua Franciscan (1) 98
10 New Philadelphia 95
11 Jonathan Alder 92
12 Logan Elm 83
13 Beaumont 79
14 Tippecanoe 62
15 Norwalk 58
16 Archbishop Hoban 44
17 Southeast 41
18 Archbishop McNicholas (1) 39
19 East Liverpool 36
20 Unioto 31
Division III
1 Gilmour Academy (14) 258
2 St Henry (1) 199
3 Coldwater (2) 181
4 Tuscarawas Valley (3) 156
5 Huron (5) 155
6 Highland (3) 135
7 Utica (6) 129
8 Buckeye Trail (2) 125
9 Newark Catholic 102
10 Miami East (1) 84
11 Adena 68
12 Versailles 60
13 Eastwood 38
13 Fairbanks (1) 38
15 Independence 30
16 Lutheran West 29
17 Madeira 28
18 Anna 22
18 Ursuline (1) 22
18 Newton Falls 22
Division IV
1 Jackson Center (23) 344
2 Arlington (16) 299
3 McComb (8) 248
4 New Bremen 182
5 Norwalk St. Paul (3) 181
5 Fort Loramie (1) 181
7 Tuscarawas Central Catholic (2) 110
8 Marion Local 109
9 Delaware Christian (1) 83
10 Hardin Northern 63
11 Minster 59
12 Leipsic 53
13 Monroeville 50
14 Old Fort 44
14 Buckeye Central 44
16 New Knoxville 37
17 Antwerp 36
18 Ottoville 35
19 Notre Dame 34
20 Hopwell-Loudon 32
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.