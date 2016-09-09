Versailles volleyball ranked No. 12 in OHSVCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – The Versailles volleyball team is ranked No. 12 in Division III in the first Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings of the 2016 season.

Versailles received 60 points in the season’s inaugural poll. The Tigers are ranked behind Gilmour Academy, St. Henry, Coldwater, Tuscarawas Valley, Huron, Highland, Utica, Buckeye Trail, Newark Catholic, Miami East and Adena in the Division III state rankings.

Versailles is the lone Darke County team ranked in this week’s OHSVCA state poll.

A number of other teams with Darke County connections are ranked in this week’s poll. Centerville from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 12 in Division I, Tippecanoe from the GWOC is ranked No. 14 in Division II, St Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 2 in Division III, Coldwater from the MAC is ranked No. 3 in Division III, Miami East from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 10 in Division III, New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 4 in Division IV, Marion Local from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division IV, Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 11 in Division IV, and New Knoxville from the MAC is ranked No. 16 in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSVCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsvca.org.

OHSVCA state rankings

Division I

1 Ursuline Academy (20) 330

2 Mount Notre Dame (10) 294

3 St Ursula Academy (Toledo) (5) 250

4 Dublin Coffman (2) 220

5 Mason 152

6 Hilliard Davidson 133

7 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (2) 125

8 Solon 87

9 St Ursula Academy (Cincinnati) (1) 77

10 Jackson 75

10 Mentor (1) 75

12 Centerville 73

13 Notre Dame Academy (1) 68

14 St. Francis De Sales 62

15 Olentangy Liberty 55

16 St. Joseph 42

17 Avon (1) 33

18 Olmsted Falls 32

19 Lakota East 28

20 Olentangy 23

Division II

1 Bishop Hartley (4) 251

2 Lake Catholic (19) 236

3 Ottawa-Glandorf (9)217

4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4) 192

5 Bishop Fenwick (4) 180

6 Archbishop Alter 132

7 Benjamin Logan (3) 117

8 Granville 99

9 Padua Franciscan (1) 98

10 New Philadelphia 95

11 Jonathan Alder 92

12 Logan Elm 83

13 Beaumont 79

14 Tippecanoe 62

15 Norwalk 58

16 Archbishop Hoban 44

17 Southeast 41

18 Archbishop McNicholas (1) 39

19 East Liverpool 36

20 Unioto 31

Division III

1 Gilmour Academy (14) 258

2 St Henry (1) 199

3 Coldwater (2) 181

4 Tuscarawas Valley (3) 156

5 Huron (5) 155

6 Highland (3) 135

7 Utica (6) 129

8 Buckeye Trail (2) 125

9 Newark Catholic 102

10 Miami East (1) 84

11 Adena 68

12 Versailles 60

13 Eastwood 38

13 Fairbanks (1) 38

15 Independence 30

16 Lutheran West 29

17 Madeira 28

18 Anna 22

18 Ursuline (1) 22

18 Newton Falls 22

Division IV

1 Jackson Center (23) 344

2 Arlington (16) 299

3 McComb (8) 248

4 New Bremen 182

5 Norwalk St. Paul (3) 181

5 Fort Loramie (1) 181

7 Tuscarawas Central Catholic (2) 110

8 Marion Local 109

9 Delaware Christian (1) 83

10 Hardin Northern 63

11 Minster 59

12 Leipsic 53

13 Monroeville 50

14 Old Fort 44

14 Buckeye Central 44

16 New Knoxville 37

17 Antwerp 36

18 Ottoville 35

19 Notre Dame 34

20 Hopwell-Loudon 32

The Versailles volleyball team is No. 12 in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division III state rankings. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Versailles-WEB.jpg The Versailles volleyball team is No. 12 in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division III state rankings. Tim Alley|For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

