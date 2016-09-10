Arcanum volleyball team falls in 5 sets to Twin Valley South

ARCANUM – Despite trailing two games to none in the best-of-five match to undefeated Twin Valley South, the Arcanum Lady Trojans battled their way back into contention before losing in five games 25-18, 25-12, 16-25, 20-25 and 15-10 Thursday evening.

In game one, Arcanum seemed to be in control of matters as the Lady Trojans led 16-12, but the Lady Panthers would score 13 of the final 15 points to surge ahead and steal the opening salvo of the match 25-18.

Twin Valley South kept the momentum in round two as the Panthers proceeded to score nine of the opening 11 points. The Lady Trojans closed the gap to four points at 14-10 but could never get closer as the Lady Panthers went on to win 25-12.

Arcanum, determined to get back into the match, opened game three by scoring six of the first seven points. Although the Lady Panthers drew to within two points at 9-7, the Lady Trojans would not be denied and continued to lengthen their lead throughout the game, winning by a 25-16 score.

Game four saw Twin Valley South take the initiative and open a 4-0 lead. The Panthers expanded it to 9-4, but the Lady Trojans once again came back to tie the game at 10.

With the score 16-15 in favor of TVS, Arcanum went on a 10-4 scoring run that propelled the Trojans into a sudden death game five situation with a 25-20 win.

The final chapter of this match consisted of several early ties of the score with the latest being at 8-8. The Lady Panthers controlled the remainder of game five by riding a 7-2 scoring advantage until the final victory was achieved with a 15-10 score.

“We really didn’t show it the first two games,” Arcanum volleyball coach Macey O’Dell said. “We had to make a comeback. We weren’t the same team that played last week. They are a good team. We didn’t play to our full abilities tonight.”

The loss dropped the Arcanum record to 7-3 overall on the season. Twin Valley South won for the seventh consecutive time to start the campaign.

Arcanum’s Mckenzie Sharritts goes up for a block during a Cross County Conference volleyball match against Twin Valley South on Thursday in Arcanum. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Mckenzie-Sharritts-WEB.jpg Arcanum’s Mckenzie Sharritts goes up for a block during a Cross County Conference volleyball match against Twin Valley South on Thursday in Arcanum. Tim Alley|For The Daily Advocate