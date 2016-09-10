Mississinawa Valley football team gets offense going but loses to Covington

UNION CITY – When you are trying to build a program from the ground up, any positives you can take from a game is welcomed.

And first-year Mississinawa Valley coach Mike Griffin saw some positives his team can build on despite a 62-20 defeat at the hands of perennial Cross County Conference power Covington on Friday. Griffin’s squad put up 277 yards of offense against Covington and scored 20 points.

Quarterback Trent Collins completed 15 of 29 passes for three touchdowns with two interceptions against one of the stingiest defenses in the area.

But the Blackhawks just couldn’t contain Covington’s high-powered offense, which racked up 477 yards and scored nine touchdowns on the night.

Covington built a 28-0 lead after one on a 45-yard pass from Nathan Blei to Tristin Sowers, a 1-yard run by Adam Lefeld, a 42-yard run by Ethan Herron and a 35-yard pass from Blei to Branden Robinson.

The Buccaneers then pushed the lead to 34-0 early in the second quarter on a 9-yard run by Lance Miller.

But Mississinawa Valley kept playing hard and was rewarded for its effort with a very well executed scoring drive.

Brandon Beanblossom gave the Blackhawks excellent field position by returning the ensuing kickoff to the Buccaneer 30.

A few plays later the Blackhawks faced a fourth and 2 inside the Buccaneer 10 and converted the opportunity into a new set of downs with a 3-yard run by quarterback Trent Collins.

After a 10-yard loss on a quarterback sack, Collins found J.J. Howard open in the back of the end zone for a score to cut the margin to 34-6.

But it was a score that ignited the Buccaneer offense as Covington scored twice more before the half on a 12-yard pass from Blei to Zane Barnes and then a 9-yard run by Deron White to push the margin to 48-6 at the break.

Covington opened the second half with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Blei to Zach Parrett, but Mississinawa Valley responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Collins to Kyler Mote and then a 68-yard bomb from Collins to Andrew Johns to make the score 55-20.

Covington closed out the scoring in the final minute with a 4-yard plunge by Ian Wilson to make the final score 62-20.

On the defensive side of the ball linebacker Will Hall lead the Mississinawa team in tackles with five solos and three assists. Inside linebackers Nate Gladdish and Noah Hampshire were next on the team with four total.

Mississinawa Valley dropped to 0-3 on the season and looks for continued improvement Friday at Tri-County North (2-1).

SCORING SUMMARY:

1st: COV – Nathan Blei 45-yd pass to Tristin Sowers (Blei kick)

1st: COV – Adam Lefeld 1-yd run (Blei kick)

1st: COV – Ethan Herron 42-yd run (Blei kick)

1st: COV – Nathan Blei 35-yd pass to Branden Robinson (Blei kick)

2nd: COV – Lance Miller 9-yd run (Kick failed)

2nd: MV – Trent Collins 14-yd pass to JJ Howard (pass failed)

2nd: COV – Nathan Blei 12-yd pass to Zane Barnes (Robinson kick)

2nd: COV – Deron White 9-yd run (Blei kick)

3rd: COV – Nathan Blei 24-yd pass to Zach Parrett (Blei kick)

4th: MV – Trent Collins 11-yd pass to Kyler Mote (pass failed)

4th: MV – Trent Collins 68-yd pass to Andrew Johns (Collins pass to Rammel)

4th: COV – Ian Wilson 4-yd run (Blei kick)

Mississinawa Valley quarterback Trent Collins throws a pass during a Cross County Conference football game against Covington on Friday night in Union City. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Trent-Collins-WEB.jpg Mississinawa Valley quarterback Trent Collins throws a pass during a Cross County Conference football game against Covington on Friday night in Union City. Ben Robinson|For The Daily Advocate