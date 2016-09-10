Versailles boys golf team defeats Russia

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys golf team beat Russia 164-174 on Friday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker was the match medalist as he shot an even-par 35 for the nine-hole round. Also for the Tigers, Alex Groff shot a 38, Isaac Ruhenkamp shot a 44, Preston Platfoot shot a 47, Connor VanSkyock shot a 47, and Kyle Cotner shot a 49.

Jack Dapore led Russia with a round of 40. Also for the Raiders, Brandon Koverman shot a 44, Dylan Cordonnier shot a 45, Clay George shot a 45, Will Sherman shot a 49, and Tyler Scott shot a 57.

Versailles improved to 6-0 on the season with the victory.

Versailles’ junior varsity also beat Russia 181-218.

Versailles’ Austin Pleiman shot a 40, Will Eversole shot a 47, Preston Platfoot shot a 47, and Connor VanSkyock shot a 47.

Russia’s Brandon Koverman shot a 44, Tyler Scott shot a 57, Evan Coverstone shot a 58, and Caleb Sowers shot a 59.

Versailles’ junior varsity improved to 5-3 with the win.