Driver dies after accident at Tony Stewart’s track in Ohio

ROSSBURG (AP) — A Dirt Late Model racer has died after a multi-car crash at Eldora Speedway.

The track says Shane Unger of Rossburg died Saturday night at Mercer County Community Hospital. He was 35.

The track says in a release that the crash happened during a late restart in the second heat race at the World 100.

It says emergency crews quickly attended to Unger and placed him in an ambulance to transport him to the hospital.

The track is owned by three-time NASCAR Sprint Cup champion Tony Stewart, who was racing at Richmond International Raceway on Saturday night. A team spokesman said after the race that Stewart had not been informed of the driver’s death.