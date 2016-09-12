Greenville girls soccer team loses to Graham

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave soccer team played host to the Graham Lady Falcons of the Central Buckeye Conference Saturday morning.

The visitors used an attacking, hard pressing style that forced Greenville to play much of the opening half in its own end, allowing Graham to jump out to a 2-0 lead on its way to a 4-0 victory.

“We tried a new lineup today,” Lady Wave coach Jason Arnold said. “I think it looked very positive today. Proud of the way they handled themselves today. The little tiny things we’ve got to tighten up on.”

Senior Hayley Burns was in goal for Greenville during the first half. Burns allowed two goals and had seven saves.

The Lady Falcons added their final two goals within two minutes of each other seven minutes into the second half. Greenville keeper Zoe Pressnall, who took over in the second half, would allow no more goals and put up four saves as the Lady Wave began to shift play into the Graham end of the field. The new lineup was starting to work together.

“It was a really clean game, a really good game of soccer,” Coach Arnold said. “Their effort was really good today. They left it all on the field. Nothing more you can ask from them.”

Greenville totaled eight shots in all for the game with seven of them on goal.

Greenville with the loss fell to 0-5 on the season. Graham moved to 3-2-1.

The Lady Wave will travel to Anna on Tuesday to face the Lady Rockets.

Greenville's Kayla Arnold passes the ball during a soccer game against Graham on Saturday in Greenville.