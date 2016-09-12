Eldora Speedway hosts night 2 of World 100

ROSSBURG – Eldora Speedway’s World 100 continued on Friday night with another 10 heat races.

Heat one saw 32P of Bobby Pierce in first followed by the 28C of Tyler Carpenter and the 5 of Don O’Neal to round out the top three spots.

For heat two in first was the 22 of Chris Ferguson, in second was the D8 of Dustin Linville, and in third was the 31 of Nick Latham.

The 99M of Devin Moran took firs, while second went to the 1 of Josh Richards and rounding out the top three was the 4 of Cody Mahoney for heat three.

Heat four saw 1P of Earl Pearson Jr taking the black and white flag, in second was the 55 of Jeep VanWormer and rounding out the three top was the 71C of RJ Conley.

For heat five in first was the 20C of Duane Chamberlain, in second was the 17M of Dale McDowell and in third was the 17D of Zack Dohm.

Darrell Lanigan with the 15L took first, second was the 6 of Jonathan Davenport and in third was 44M of Chris Madden for heat six.

The 21 of Billy Moyer was followed by the 28M of Jimmy Mars and the 9R of Curtis Roberts took third in heat seven.

In heat eight was 14 of Steve Francis then the 91 of Tyler Erb and the 2NH of Nick Hoffman.

Heat nine saw the 49 of Brian Ruhlman, the 15H of Jon Henr, and the 18x of Michael Page in the top three spots.

The last heat race had the 25C of Shane Clanton taking the black and white flag,followed by the 40B of Kyle Bronson and then the 18 of Shannon Babb.

Next Eldora took the even cars and the odd cars and split them up to race the B Features for two races each, four total races, for 12 laps each.

In the evens for B Feature 1 taking the black and white checkered was the 71H of Hudson O’Neal, in second was the 3 of Matt Miller and rounding out the top three was 25S of Chad Simpson.

B Feature 2 was the 14M of Morgan Bagley followed by 50 of Shanon Buckingham, and the third spot went to the 6w of Mark Whitener.

In the odds for B Feature 1 was the 39 of Tim McCreadie, second was 99JR of Frank Heckenast Jr., and in third was Mike Norris with the 72.

For B Feature 2 saw the 10 of Alex Ferree in first, second was R1 of Riley Hickman and third was the c8 of Timothy Culp.

Next was the Twin 25 Feature for the even cars. Taking the black and white checkered was the 1P of Earl Pearson, second was Shane Clanton with the 25C car and third the 15L car of Darrell Lanigan. Pearson won off a two-lap dash and ended his long 16 months of non-wins streak. Pearson started ninth.

Jonathan Davenport, who won last year’s World 100, was leading the first 15 laps until his car hit the concrete. Kyle Bronson led from the time Davenport smacked the concrete until lap 21, but he also ran into the concrete a few times and he ended up dropping out at lap 24. Pearson took home $10,000 for the win.

The 32 P of Bobby Pierce took first in the odds feature, second went to 99M of Devin Moran and the third spot went to the 28M of Jimmy Mars. In just three laps Pierce went from the fourth place to first place and then led the rest of the laps. There was only one caution during the race. Pierce took home $10,000 for Friday night’s win.

