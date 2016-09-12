Arcanum volleyball team defeats Preble Shawnee

ARCANUM – The Lady Trojans of Arcanum looked to get back into the winning column Saturday afternoon as they faced the Preble Shawnee Lady Arrows in a non-conference matchup.

Arcanum’s ability to get out to early leads in sets one and two and its determination to come from behind in set four gave the Lady Trojans a 25-22, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-19 victory.

The Lady Trojans took command of set one by opening a 5-0 lead and then expanding it to 10-3. Preble Shawnee would not go away, however. The Lady Arrows hung within five to six points throughout the game and finally closed to 23-21 and 24-22 before the Lady Trojans closed out the set.

Set No. 2 followed much the same pattern. After spotting Shawnee a 2-0 advantage, Arcanum went on a 14-4 surge that gave the Trojans a 14-6 lead and the dominant position in this portion of the match. The Lady Arrows remained undaunted. They closed the score to 17-15 before Arcanum put them away with an 8-3 run to finish the set.

Preble Shawnee did not let the Lady Trojans run away to a big lead in set three. The Lady Arrows tied the score at 6-6, and although Arcanum stretched to a 15-10 edge, Preble Shawnee evened the score at 16. The Lady Arrows became the aggressors by scoring nine of the final 12 points to win set three 25-19.

Shawnee had learned not to let Arcanum play with the lead so the Lady Arrows came out strong in set four, battling to stay even with the Lady Trojans. Preble Shawnee even went one better by building an 11-8 lead. The teams then were tied 11-11 and 16-16 before it was Arcanum’s turn to make a late match run of its own. The Lady Trojans scored nine of the final 12 points to secure the set 25-19 and win the match.

“Good win, needed a win,” Arcanum coach Macey O’Dell said. “We are a quick start team. We pulled it together the last game because we had to win it. Whole team played well as a team.”

On the match Arcanum had 41 kills and a 96.7 percent serving rate. Defensively, the Lady Trojans had six blocks and 102 digs in the four sets.

Arcanum jumps back into league action on Tuesday with a match at Tri-County North.

Arcanum’s Elle Siculan (2) and Stevie Johnting (9) go up for a block during a volleyball match against Preble Shawnee on Saturday in Arcanum. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Elle-Siculan-and-Stevie-Johnting-WEB.jpg Arcanum’s Elle Siculan (2) and Stevie Johnting (9) go up for a block during a volleyball match against Preble Shawnee on Saturday in Arcanum. Tim Alley|For The Daily Advocate