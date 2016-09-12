Bradford junior high volleyball team lose to Houston

HOUSTON – The Bradford junior high volleyball teams lost a pair of matches at Houston.

Bradford’s seventh grade lost in two sets, 25-11 and 25-9.

Rylee Canan had two points, an ace and three assists for Bradford. Zoe Brewer, Macy Bubeck, Hayley Stocker and Ally Wackler each had a kill. Abby Fike had one assist.

Bradford’s eighth graders lost in three sets, 25-11, 23-25, 25-16.

Cassi Mead had seven points, four aces, four assists and three kills. Buzz Brewer had six points, three aces, four assists and four kills. Maggie Manuel had four points, two aces and one kill. Abby Gade had three points, one ace and one kill. Kendal Hill had two aces, one assist and one kill. Hailee Baker had two points.