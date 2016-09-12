Bradford junior high volleyball teams defeat National Trail

BRADFORD – The Bradford junior high volleyball teams both won home matches against National Trail on Monday.

Bradford’s seventh graders swept National Trail 25-11, 28-26.

Abby Fike had 19 points, 11 aces and one kill. Rylee Canan had six points three aces, three assists and one kill. Macy Bubeck had four points and two aces. Ally Wackler had two kills. Alexis Barhorst and Zoe Brewer both had an ace.

Bradford’s eighth grade team beat National Trail 25-22, 21-25, 25-13.

Cassi Mead had 11 points, four aces, four kills and three assists. Maggie Manuel had 11 points, five aces and one kill. Kendall Hill had five points, two aces, two assists and one kill. Emma Canan and Abby Gade both had four points and one kill each. Buzz Brewer had two points, two kills and one assist. Aliviyah Boggs had one point, one kill and two assists. Hailee Baker had two points. Kiersten Kitts had one kill.

Bradford travels to Miami East next for matches at 5 p.m. Thursday.