GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls golf team lost 215-224 to Winchester on Monday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Kylie Beam led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 53. Also for the Lady Wave, Jada Garland shot a 54, Maddy Breig shot a 58, and Makenzi Glancy shot a 59.

Greenville fell to 6-5-1 with the loss.