Versailles girls golf team defeats Coldwater

CELINA – Versailles beat Coldwater 192-244 in a Midwest Athletic Conference girls golf match on Monday at Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

Versailles’ Lauren Heitkamp was the medalist as she shot a 41 on the back nine at the Elks. Also for the Lady Tigers, Lauren Durham shot a 49, Morgan Barlage shot a 51, Jorja Pothast shot a 51, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 53, and Taylor Martin shot a 72.

Amanda Schmitmeyer led Coldwater with a nine-hole round of 49. Also for the Cavaliers, Payton Kunk shot a 58, Logan May shot a 60, Emma Eckstein shot a 77, and Ava Boeckman shot an 80.

Versailles improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the MAC with the win.