Greenville girls tennis suffers 1st GWOC loss to Troy

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls tennis team suffered its first Greater Western Ohio Conference loss of the season on Thursday when the Lady Wave played host to Troy.

Troy won the match 4-0. Greenville’s Addie Haupt and Marabelle Lance were ahead 6-4, 4-4 in second doubles against Jackie Fulker and Emma Kazmaier when the match was rained out.

In first doubles the Lady Wave’s Molly Hunt and Larisa Schmitmeyer lost 7-5, 6-4 to Katie Sherrick and Hailey Taylor.

In the first singles match Greenville’s Natalie Milligan lost to Hannah Essick 6-0, 6-3. In second singles the Wave’s Anna Manges lost 6-3, 6-0 to Maggie Hennessy. In the third singles match Abby Swensen lost to Ashley Bruns 6-4, 6-4.

Greenville fell to 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the GWOC with the loss. Troy improved to 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the GWOC.