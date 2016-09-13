Registration deadline approaches for YMCA fall soccer season

DARKE COUNTY – The YMCA of Darke County is set to begin fall soccer league play this month at its Greenville branch.

Participating in sports at the Y has benefits far greater than physical health, officials said. Sports at the Y is about building the whole child, from the inside out. If you have children between the ages of 4-10, the Y has a league for them. The Y will have a team for ages 4-6 and a team for ages 7-10. Registration is open now so parents can register online, by phone at 548-3777 or stop by and register in person.

The registration deadline is Friday. The preseason for the 7-10 age group will begin on Saturday.

A volunteer coaches meeting is scheduled for Sept. 22. Practices begin on Sept. 24, and the first games are scheduled for Oct. 8.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to coach or help in any way should contact Tyler Roberts at 548-3777 or [email protected]