Darke County Soccer Association begins fall season

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Soccer Association U10 and U13 girls select soccer teams had their opening home games on Sunday at the DCSA fields on Eidson Road.

The DC Breakers U10 team tied Botkins 2-2. Bridget Unger and Ashton Inman scored goals for the DC Breakers while Annabelle (Boo) Snyder assisted on both. Elizabeth Stout played goalkeeper in first half with Bridget Unger in goal during the second half.

The DC Lady Waves U13 team lost 2-1 to Urbana. Alliyah Hall scored the Lady Wave goal.

Greenville’s varsity soccer team attended both games to cheer on the Darke County teams.

The U10 DC Breakers will play against the Grand Lake United Starburst at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Deam Park in Sidney.

The U13 Lady Wave will play the against Ohio United Fireballs at 4:20 p.m. Sunday at Joyce Park in Hamilton.

The Darke County boys select soccer teams play home games on Saturday. The games begin at 10:30 a.m. with the U14 DC Crew against Huber Heights Red and continue and noon with the U12 DC Crew game against CUSA Centerville.