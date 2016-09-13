Greenville girls cross country team finishes 4th at Brookville Invitational

BROOKVILLE – The Greenville girls finished fourth and the boys finished sixth as the Green Wave competed at the Brookville Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at Golden Gate Park.

Junior Grace Coakley led the Greenville girls by finishing 15th overall in a time of 23:28. Also for the Lady Wave, Hayley Maher finished in 23:49, Chloe Sowry finished in 24:02, Tiffany Strobel finished in 24:06, Brooke Perreira finished in 24:15, Brianna Hartle finished in 24:51, Rachel Unger finished in 25:13, Kelsie Ruble finished in 25:52, Macy Godown finished in 28:23, and Emma Jennings finished in 34:01.

Junior Andrew Kocher led Greenville’s boys by finishing 20th overall in 18:57. Also for the Wave, Caleb Browder finished in 18:58, Seth Unger finished in 19:46, Jacob Subler finished in 19:55, Jack Holbrook finished in 20:11, Levi Emrick finished in 21:02, Matt Karns finished in 21:02, Tyler Strait finished in 22:53, Branson Leigeber finished in 24:32, and Nicholas Colby finished in 33:57.

Greenville’s junior high boys finished fourth. Riley Emrick led the Green Wave by finishing 13th overall in 12:25, Alex Subler finished in 12:25, Joey Thomas finished in 13:01, Gabriel Stevens finished in 13:42, Anson Phillips finished in 13:45, Jacob Watson finished in 14:20, Seth Shaffer finished in 14:20, Wyatt Rammel finished in 14:49, Ashton Shaffer finished in 15:28, Kameron Wallace finished in 15:53, Chris Hadden finished in 15:57, Koller Winterrowd finished in 16:11, Dalton Swank finished in 16:28, Andrew Potter finished in 20:17, and Alex Snell finished in 24:37.

Greenville’s junior high girls finished 12th. Isabelle Rammel led the Lady Wave by finishing 11th in 14:19, Grace Conway finished in 17:15, Mackenzie Baker finished in 17:58, Mollie McLear finished in 20:03, and Isabella Smith finished in 20:43.