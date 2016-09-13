Franklin Monroe boys golf team finishes 4th at home invitational

GREENVILLE – The Franklin Monroe boys golf team finished third behind Anna and Versailles as it hosted the inaugural Jet Invitational on Saturday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Anna won the 16 team tournament with a score of 341. Versailles finished second with a 344 while Franklin Monroe was third with a 361.

Arcanum finished fourth with a 365, National Trail was fifth with a 365, Newton placed sixth with a 371, Tri-County North was seventh with a 372, Piqua was eighth with a 378, and Twin Valley South finished ninth with a 397.

Coldwater finished 10th with a 403, Tri-Village was 11th with a 404, Houston finished 12th with a 411, Troy Christian was 13th with a 428, Covington placed 14th with a 442, Mississinawa Valley was 15th with a 480, and Bethel finished 16th with a 519.

National Trail’s Logan Pettit was the tournament medalist with an 18-hole round of 79 on the par-72 course. Versailles’ Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker, Twin Valley South’s Nathan Osborn and Anna’s Zach Watren tied for second as they each shot an 81.

Franklin Monroe’s Noah Koffer placed fifth with a round of 82, and National Trail’s Isaac Plankenhorn finished sixth with an 84. Covington’s Andrew Slusher, Arcanum’s Carter Gray, Anna’s Eli Kunk and Versailles’ Kyle Cotner each tied for seventh with a round of 85.

Litten-Stonebraker with an 81 and Cotner with an 85 led Versailles. Also for the Tigers, Isaac Ruhenkamp shot an 88, Preston Platfoot shot a 95, Alex Groff shot a 96, and Connor VanSkyock shot a 102.

Koffer led Franklin Monroe with his round of 82. Also for the Jets, Jeremy Bridenbaugh shot an 87, Bryce Filbrun shot a 96, Hunter Rich shot a 99, Derek Lusher shot a 102, and Luke Booher shot a 104.

Gray led Arcanum with his 85. Also for the Trojans, Steven Vanatta shot an 87, Cade Brubaker shot a 93, Isaiah Smith shot a 102, Cameron Warner shot a 104, and Cameron Reed shot a 105.

Luke Wheeler led Tri-Village with a round of 88. Also for the Patriots, Corbin Holzapfel shot a 104, Dillon McCullough shot a 105, Gage Hileman shot a 107, Jackob Frech shot a 122, and Cohen Nelson shot a 123.

Ethan Dirksen led Mississinawa Valley with a 117. Also for the Blackhawks, Kyler Guillozet shot a 118, Mason Heistand shot a 122, Mason Hummel shot a 129, Jake Conner shot a 135, and Matt Slyder shot a 156.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

By Kyle Shaner

