Versailles boys golf team beats Coldwater

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys golf team beat Coldwater 156-185 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker was the match medalist with an even-par 35. Also for the Tigers, Alex Groff shot a 39, Isaac Ruhenakmp shot a 40, Kyle Cotner shot a 42, Will Eversole shot a 44, and Austin Pleiman shot a 48.

Nathan Keiser and Trey Wolters led Coldwater as they both shot a 42 for the nine-hole round. Also for the Cavaliers, Ben Schmitmeyer shot a 50, Andrew Fisher shot a 51, Michael Schoenherr shot a 52, and Caden Seitz shot a 52.

Versailles improved to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the MAC with the win.

Versailles’ junior varsity boys golf team beat Coldwater 190-227.

Preston Platfoot led Versailles with a round of 40. Also for the Tigers, Connor VanSkyock shot a 45, Alec Ahrens shot a 55, Kyle Dapore shot a 55, Alex Keiser shot a 55, Brayden Robinson shot a 56, and Ethan Kremer shot a 56.

Versailles’ reserve team improved to 6-3 with the win.