YMCA of Darke County prepares for swim season

GREENVILLE – The YMCA of Darke County 2016-17 DCY winter short course season will begin Oct. 10 with trial week beginning Oct. 3.

The swim team is open to all Darke County Y members, ages 6 and older, who can exhibit competency in 50 yards of freestyle and backstroke.

Trial week is an opportunity for interested swimmers and their parents to get their feet wet and meet the coaches, other parents and swimmers. It gives them an opportunity to experience the swim team environment and also provides the coaches an opportunity to evaluate the swimmers’ abilities. Coaches also will conduct stroke clinics focusing on breaststroke, butterfly and backstroke.

Returning swimmers also should plan to attend trial week, especially if they have aspirations to be promoted to a new practice level.

The trial week opportunity begins Oct. 3 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday practice will be held at the Greenville Branch. Tuesday practice will be held at the Versailles Branch.

A parent’s meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at the Greenville Branch.

The DCY Sharks offers training and practice groups for swimmers of all ages and ability levels. It is the goal of the DCY Sharks to offer ability level-specific training for all of its athletes geared toward challenging each individual and developing each individual to the best of their abilities. The three training levels include bronze, silver and gold.

For further information, contact Tyler Roberts at the Greenville Y at 548-3777.