Franklin Monroe boys golf team beats Arcanum, Tri-Village

ARCANUM – The Franklin Monroe boys golf team improved to 9-0 in the Cross County Conference with back-to-back wins against Arcanum and Tri-Village at Beechwood Golf Course.

Franklin Monroe started the week on Monday with a 181-203 victory against Tri-Village.

FM junior Bryce Filbrun led all golfers with a nine-hole round of 42 in the match. Also for the Jets, Hunter Rich shot a 44, Noah Koffer shot a 47, Jeremy Bridenbaugh shot a 48, Luke Booher shot a 51, and Derek Lusher shot a 51.

Luke Wheeler led Tri-Village with a round of 43. Also for the Patriots, Gage Hileman shot a 50, Corbin Holzapfel shot a 52, Dillon McCullough shot a 58, Jakob Frech shot a 60, and Cohen Nelson shot a 60.

On Tuesday Franklin Monroe beat Arcanum 181-201.

Filbrun again led Franklin Monroe with a round of 41. Also for the Jets, Bridenbaugh shot a 44, Koffer shot a 47, Rich shot a 49, Booher shot a 52, and Lusher shot a 53.

Arcanum’s Steven Vanatta was the match medalist with a nine-hole round of 40. Also for the Trojans, Cameron Warner shot a 53, Carter Gray shot a 54, Isaiah Smith shot a 54, Cade Brubaker shot a 55, and Cameron Reed shot a 57.

Franklin Monroe will return to action on Thursday with another CCC match against Covington at Turtle Creek Golf Course. The match will be the Jets’ senior night.

By Kyle Shaner

