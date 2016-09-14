Versailles boys golf team suffers 1st MAC loss to Delphos St. John’s

DELPHOS – The Versailles boys golf team suffered its first Midwest Athletic Conference loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 157-169 to Delphos St. John’s at Delphos Country Club.

Kyle Cotner led Versailles with a nine-hole round of 39. Also for the Tigers, Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker shot a 40, Isaac Ruhenkamp shot a 43, Alex Groff shot a 47, Preston Platfoot shot a 47, and Connor VanSkyock shot a 47.

Derek Kaulsing of St. John’s was the match medalist with a one-over-par 37. Also for the Blue Jays, Adam Gerker shot a 38, Austin Lucas shot a 38, Grant Csukker shot a 44, Robert Buescher shot a 47, and Eliott Courtney shot a 51.

Versailles fell to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the MAC with the loss. St. John’s improved to 8-1 in the MAC.