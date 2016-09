CASSTOWN – Miami East swept the Franklin Monroe volleyball team 25-6, 25-13, 25-12 in a Cross County Conference match on Tuesday.

Corina Conley and Makenzie Kreitzer led Franklin Monroe with three kills each in the match. Conley also had a team-high five blocks.

Kennedy Morris and Cassidy Spatz both had three assists for the Jets. Emilee Morris led the team with 14 digs.