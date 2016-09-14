Donation information for family of Shane Unger released

ROSSBURG – Official donation information for the family of Dirt Late Model driver Shane Unger, who passed away Saturday night from injuries suffered in a multi-car accident, is now available.

Race fans from across the country have been requesting how they can offer the family financial assistance during this time of need.

Donations may be made online, by mail and credit card through the Tony Stewart Foundation, a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit registered with the IRS; 100 percent of donations made “In Memory of Shane Unger” will be directed to his family.

To donate online, visit www.TonyStewartFoundation.org, click the “DONATE NOW” button, select “in memory of” from the Tribute Type pull down menu and enter “Shane Unger” in the Tribute Information field.

To donate by mail, note checks or money orders “In memory of Shane Unger” and mail to:

The Tony Stewart Foundation

438 Southpoint Circle

Brownsburg, INDIANA 46112-2203

To donate by phone, call 317-299-6066 to make credit card donations by phone.

“Shane was not only a passionate racer but also our neighbor and friend. His father, Mike, has been Eldora’s track welder at events for 36 years. His mother, Jann, works in our pit area concessions. His brother, Shad, was his car owner and crew chief,” Eldora Speedway General Manager Roger Slack said. “Shane and the love of his life, Michelle Heindl, are the parents of two beautiful children, Lexi (3 years old) and Owen (5 months old) and his favorite hobby was working on his racecar with them. The Unger family are the kind of people that makeup the heart and soul of short-track racing. It’s a tremendous loss for the entire Eldora family.”

Envelopes for donations direct to the family will also be available at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville at the visitation from 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. today and again at the service Thursday at 10:30 a.m.