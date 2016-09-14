Greenville announces location changes for games

GREENVILLE – Due to necessary field maintenance at Harmon Field, Greenville will move all events off the field for a short period of time.

Today the eighth grade football game against Vandalia-Butler has been moved to the youth football field at the high school at 5:30 p.m.

The junior varsity football game against Stebbins on Saturday has been moved to 10 a.m. Saturday at Stebbins High School.

The freshmen football game scheduled for Saturday against La Salle has been canceled. The game will not be rescheduled.

The varsity boys soccer game against Eaton on Saturday will be moved to a location to be determined.

The junior varsity and varsity boys soccer games on Tuesday against Butler will be moved to a location to be determined.

The seventh grade football game against Troy on Sept. 21 has been moved to the youth football field at the high school at 5:30 p.m.

The varsity girls soccer game against Troy on Sept. 22 might be moved to a location to be determined.