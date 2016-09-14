Greenville offers pre-sale football tickets

GREENVILLE – During the 2016 varsity football season, the Greenville Athletic Department will sell pre-sale tickets for home and away Greater Western Ohio Conference games.

Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens. All tickets at the gate are $8.

Pre-sale tickets for home games (Sept. 23, Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21) will be on sale at the following locations:

• Athletic office at the high school during normal school hours (until 4 p.m. on game day)

• Junior high school during normal school hours

• East School during normal school hours

• South School during normal school hours

• Woodland School during normal school hours

• A & B Coffee & Cake Co. during normal business hours

Cut off times on game day may vary.

Pre-sale tickets for away games (Friday, Oct. 7 and Oct. 28) will be on sale in the athletic office at the high school only. Cut off time will be at 3:30 p.m. on game day.