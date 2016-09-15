Franklin Monroe boys soccer team shuts out Newton

PITSBURG – Intensity. Emotion. Spirited play. These describe the play of the Franklin Monroe-Newton boys soccer match Tuesday evening.

The Jets excelled more in these three areas and that allowed them to come away with a 2-0 victory.

“We played with good spirit,” FM coach Danny Diceanu said. “Energy good, emotion good, too strong at times … heated battle with Newton … nice rivalry. Now played physical and with respect … both really respect each other … toughest opponent we’ve played to date. They play good defense.”

Most of the action in the first half occurred in the Newton end of the field. The Jets were continually on the attack, out-shooting the Indians 13-1 before intermission. FM’s freshman Brydon Diceanu hit the back of the net with 6:40 left before halftime to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

The second half opened with FM still clinging to its one goal advantage, but Newton came out intent on evening the score. The Indians quickly pushed the ball to the Jet end and managed to keep it there for the early moments. An Indian shot rang solidly off the crossbar during this surge, but the Jets held fast and once again began to assume control.

Jacob Shellabarger was a thorn in the side of Newton all night. His ability to penetrate the Indians defense created shot opportunities for himself and his teammates.

“Jake was the player of the game,” Coach Diceanu said. “He was a work horse … he created all kinds of problems … was a handful.”

Finally, after much hard work the Jets were able to capitalize on an opportunity as Brydon Diceanu scored for the second time with 11:20 remaining in the game to put Franklin Monroe up 2-0.

“In soccer a two goal lead is the most dangerous cause you relax … nice to see we’re able to keep them off the board,” Coach Diceanu said.

Despite Newton’s efforts the Jets were able to run out the clock to seal their fifth victory of the season against no losses.

Franklin Monroe’s next match is at 3 p.m. Saturday at home against Seven Hills.

