DAYTON – The Greenville girls golf team fell to .500 on the season with a 204-213 loss to Fairmont on Wednesday at Community Golf Club.

Jada Garland led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 45. Also for the Lady Wave, Kylie Beam shot a 52, Makenzi Glancy shot a 55, and Kourtney Kretschmar shot a 61.

Greenville fell to 6-6-1 with the loss while Fairmont improved to 6-4.