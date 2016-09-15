Mississinawa Valley boys golf team loses to Newton

WEST MILTON – Mississinawa Valley lost 181-235 to Newton in a Cross County Conference boys golf match on Wednesday at Stillwater Ridge Golf Course.

Kyler Guillozet led Mississinawa Valley with a nine-hole round of 51. Also for the Blackhawks, Jake Conner shot a 61, Mason Hummel shot a 61, Ethan Dirksen shot a 62, Mason Hiestand shot a 64, and Matt Slyder shot a 78.

Newton’s Chet Jamison was the match medalist with a round of 37 while Milan Bess shot a 41, Grant Bayer shot a 49, Drew Thiesing shot a 54, Troy Denlinger shot a 55, and Nash Lavy shot a 60.