Arcanum girls golf team beats Franklin Monroe

ARCANUM – The Arcanum girls golf team beat Franklin Monroe 238-274 on Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course.

Lexi Unger led Arcanum with a nine-hole round of 53 on the Creekside portion of the course. Also for the Trojans, Madi O’Daniel shot a 54, Madison Mankin shot a 63, Brenna Loxley shot a 68, Alex Less shot a 69, and Franchesca Hackworth shot a 70.

Arcanum lost 203-206 to National Trail on Monday at Beechwood Golf Course.

Unger led Arcanum with a 48 on the Lakeview portion of the course. Also for the Lady Trojans, O’Daniel shot a 49, Loxley shot a 50, Hackworth shot a 59, Mankin shot a 64, and Less shot a 69.