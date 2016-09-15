Tri-Village schedules alumni baseball game

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village High School baseball team will sponsor an alumni baseball game this fall during school fair weekend.

Any Tri-Village alumni baseball player is eligible to participate. The game will take place on the high school field at 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Players are asked to arrive early.

The cost to play in this special event is $20. Checks should be made payable to Tri-Village baseball. All money raised will benefit Tri-Village’s high school baseball program.

Any alumni who are interested in playing should contact Coach Jim Maples at 937-467-1947 or email [email protected] prior to Oct. 1.